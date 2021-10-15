SHREVEPORT, La. -- According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women and one in nine men are victims of some form of domestic violence.
On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S. The presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation increases the risk of homicide by 500%.
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is aimed at shining a light on an issue that usually exists in the dark. Victims are frequently isolated from friends and family by their abusers. And sadly, many people do not report suspected abuse for fear of being wrong or because they do not want to get involved.
Britney Green, the chief of domestic violence for the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, said it is impossible to have safe communities when we do not have safe families.
“Children who witness domestic violence are far more likely to either become abusers or to be victims of abuse. So it’s important that children see healthy relationships,” said Green. “And that’s why Louisiana is one of the states that makes it a felony if you actually commit violent offenses in the presence of children.”
Domestic violence does not just include physical violence. It also includes stalking, which often leads to violent crime.
Kris Barney was stalked by her ex-husband. For two years Barney tried to convince the courts that her life and her daughter’s life were in danger.
But because her ex-husband was a firefighter and paramedic, she was often not taken seriously. In 1999, her ex-husband shot and killed their 3-year-old daughter, his ex-girlfriend and himself.
“When people think of domestic violence they think of physical abuse. That’s not always the case. We are talking about mental and emotional abuse, financial abuse, which is exactly what I went through,” said Barney. “So it was very difficult for me to convince police officers or even attorneys that I was being abused, because I didn’t have any bruises or physical marks on my body.”
There have been a lot of changes in the past several years with regard to resources for domestic abuse victims. The first step is to reach out.
If you or someone you care about is in a dangerous domestic situation, there are numerous services that can help with safe housing, legal assistance and more.
Domestic Violence Hotlines
(318) 226-5015 (Caddo, Bossier, Webster)
(318) 256-3408 (Natchitoches, DeSoto, Red River, Sabine)
Statewide: 1-888-411-1888
National DV Crisis line: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)