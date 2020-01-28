SHREVEPORT, La.- Francis Malone is now the third Bishop of the Diocese of Shreveport. Last November, Pope Francis appointed Bishop Malone to the position. Tuesday, several leaders of the Catholic Church helped make things official at his Episcopal Ordination and installation.
Former Bishop of Shreveport, Michael Duca, who is now the Bishop of Baton Rouge, said Bishop Malone is his friend, and that Catholics in North Louisiana are in good hands. Hundreds of people gathered at the Shreveport Convention Center to celebrate Bishop Malone. City leaders, members of different faiths, and several local Catholic school students made up the crowd.
The Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, a representative of Pope Francis, read a letter from the Pope to Bishop Malone. Then Malone showed it to the crowd. He later promised to fulfill his responsibilities as bishop.
Sixth, Seventh, and eighth graders from St. Joseph Catholic School attended the mass Tuesday. Their religion teacher told KTBS the students have been learning about the difference between a bishop and other church leaders.
"Not just being a priest, but being a shepherd for a flock. They are his flock and he is a new shepherd, and I know for him, this was a very big step in his life that he didn't expect, but I think he's going to be a wonderful shepherd for the diocese," said Polly Maciulski.
Sixth grader Kenadie Powell said, "Our prayers have been answered for a new bishop, because we've been praying for a year and a half and now we have a bishop."
Malone's first mass as the Bishop of Shreveport is Wednesday morning at 9:30 at the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans.