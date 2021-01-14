SHREVEPORT, La -- Human trafficking may seem like a big city issue, but the Interstate 20 corridor has been identified by law enforcement as a hotbed of trafficking activity.
In the Shreveport-Bossier area, there are several organizations that partner together to assist victims and bring awareness to the issue. And their efforts are being recognized this month, which is National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month.
One of the organizations is the Gingerbread House, Bossier/Caddo Children’s Advocacy Center. It is a nonprofit organization that helps law enforcement agencies by serving as child advocates in cases of abuse, neglect and trafficking.
Olivia Ferguson, the human trafficking coordinator, said she and her colleagues make sure that kids do not get lost in the system.
“Probably the biggest part of our job is case management and follow through and making sure that kids that are identified are followed from the beginning all the way until the end,” Ferguson said. “And so whether that means putting services in place, helping DCFS, helping law enforcement … just doing whatever I can do to assist.”
The first step in that process is to find out directly from the child victims exactly what happened to them. CEO Jessica Miller said this is where Gingerbread House staff plays a crucial role in assisting law enforcement.
“Once they identify a potential victim, they bring that child to the Gingerbread House, where we have trained forensic interviewers who know what questions to ask, how to ask them in a way that really respects that victim and meets them where they're at as far as development is concerned,” Miller explained. “And then that is audio and video recorded, which can later on be used to prosecute the case in criminal court.”
Miller said trafficking and child abuse cases seem to be worse since 2020 began.
“Many of the cases that we saw were especially heinous. I mean, every instance of abuse against a child is horrific. But some of the things that we were seeing included children who had been held captive. We had children who were not only assaulted, but burned, physically burned as part of the horrendous abuse that they encountered,” Miller said. “And so, lengthy, lengthy types of abuse cases, where I truly believe that 2021 will be where we actually see the impact of what was happening in 2020."
-----
The Gingerbread House also provides training on human trafficking awareness and reporting. If you think a child may be being abused or trafficked, or you would like to schedule training, reach out to the Gingerbread House at 318-674-2900.