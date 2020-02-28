SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport engineers and Councilwoman LeVette Fuller met with members of utility and plumbing companies Friday to find a solution to proposed permit and inspection fee costs.
If approved, the companies would have to get permits and inspections done for construction, excavations, and bores in the city public right-of-way.
The engineering department believes this would help them track what work is being done in the city. However, some members of utility companies explained they already pay the city franchise fees to do work when they need to.
Other company spokespeople asked for compromises like, less inspections, or just permit fees.
"There's also concerns with the current proposal so we decided to form a working group and try and draft something up together instead of just the city drafting up and presenting it we're going to work together to come up with the next draft," said Patrick Furlong, city engineer.
Fuller thinks this is a good idea, adding, "I think that it will be helpful to have a committee because the stake holders can all come together and help us to get the right legislation so when we move forward we know that we have all of the ideas that need to be represented considered on the legislation."
"From what we heard today, I think that this is going to get slowed down a little bit and we will really be able to come up with a good ordinance in the next month or so," said Michael Corbin with SWEPCO.
The issue will be on the city council agenda on March 10 for further consideration.