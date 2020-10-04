SHREVEPORT, La-- Gun retailers nationally, have reported an increase in firearm sales. There’s also been a shortage of ammunition.
For various reasons, 2020 has prompted people to exercise their second amendment right more than ever. With COVID-19, racial tension, protests and riots, the fear of the unknown has heightened the need for people to protect themselves, their families, and their homes.
Gun sales started to skyrocket back in March and April when the coronavirus pandemic initially became well-known.
While the increase in gun sales is profitable for gun retailers, the ammunition shortage started shortly after the rush on guns seven months ago.
Between new gun owners purchasing supplies and existing owners stocking up, factories haven't been able to keep up. COVID caused the production of many factories to shut down.
At Red River Range in Shreveport, owner Brad Simon says that in March and April of 2020, the increase in their sales were primarily from new firearm owners. Also a part of that increased demographic were African- Americans and female buyers.
If you are considering purchasing a firearm, Simon recommends visiting a range to test a few guns. This is to help you make an informed decision about which gun is best for you.