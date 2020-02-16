BOSSIER CITY, La. - A horse was euthanized after it stumbled during a race at Louisiana Downs Saturday.
Harrah's Louisiana Downs sent KTBS 3 a statement regarding the horse's death.
"We remain committed to the health and safety of our equine families and jockeys. A loss under these circumstances is unfortunate. We will continue to work closely with the Louisiana Racing Commission and veterinary staff on these matters."
According to Equibase records, the 3-year-old quarter horse, PRS The Game Changer, was euthanized after the race.
This is the third horse death at LA Downs since the start of 2020.
Marty Irby, the Executive Director of Animal Wellness Action, an animal rights watchdog and policy group in Washington D.C, spoke to KTBS Sunday about the horse's death.
"This is the third this year. There have been numerous deaths over the past few years, but to have three in a five to six week period is a lot".
Irby said the three horses who died this year had a drug to help the horses run faster.
"One thing I noticed was that all three horses who died at the track used a drug called Iasix, which is a diuretic. They are identified in the database and actually in the program at the track. (They) receive the medication that will cause the horse to urinate off water weight ahead of the race that will cause them to run faster. Over time if you give a horse lasix over and over again it can cause the skeleton structure to deteriorate and become more fragile and brittle that can lead to fractures. Trainers sometimes add pain masking agents to cover up the pain that the horse is feeling so they can run anyway. A lot of times that's what happened when they break their leg."
KTBS has learned via Irby who cites HorseracingWrongs.org that this is the 36th horse death at the track since 2017. Irby states via the website, that LA Downs had 5 deaths in 2019, 9 deaths in 2018, and 19 deaths in 2017.
Irby also cited The Daily Racing Form who says a Thoroughbred also died Saturday at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course.
Irby says the horse racing community is seeing an increase in horse deaths across the nation.