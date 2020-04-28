SHREVEPORT, La. - The Indian Association of Shreveport and Bossier donated more than $23,000 to organizations in need Tuesday morning.
It took 10 days and several phone calls for the group to raise the money. Providence House received $5,000. Another $5,000 went to the Caddo Council on Aging Meals on Wheels program and $13,610 went to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.
Monica Wright, Caddo Council on Aging Meals on Wheels program executive director, said they plan to use the money to increase senior's weekly meals from five to six.
"Everybody in the community has been wonderful during these times. I've said since the start of this COVID-19 that something good is going to come out of this. You know, it may be change, but I am positive that it will be change for the good," said Wright.
The Indian Association plans to continue helping all three organizations.