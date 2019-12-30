Several local churches in the ArkLaTex have plans in place in case someone tried to carry out a crime. The minister of Southern Hills Church of Christ, Joe Huffman, said his church has a security plan in place for all events like bible studies and services. Several church goers are licensed to conceal carry, doors are locked once everyone arrives to events, if someone shows up late to an event they have to meet at a specific door, and they must be recognized by someone in the church.
Huffman said in the past he never thought he'd need a security plan. He adds his congregation may be smaller and older, but that doesn't mean they should let their guard down. "Our faith in God gives us the opportunity to trust him and protect us, but we have to do what is intelligent as well in a society that has so much anger and so much division and so many shootings, it's only wise that we do such as this and make our people as well as our visitors understand we've got a plan and everything is in place," said Huffman.
First Bossier in Bossier City has a security team. Pastor Brad Jurkovich said it is made up of retired and active law enforcement offices. He said their presence in church shouldn't be scary, it should be seen as a positive thing. Jurkovich said all events at First Bossier are safe for those that want to worship. "It's a ministry to them, not just a let's make sure nothing happens, but it really is a ministry. They want families and individuals to know it's safe and if anything happens, we're going to be prepared," said Jurkovich.
Ray Raney, a member of First Bossier’s security team, said it was started 12 years ago. Right now, the team is made up of 18 men and they all follow a security policy. The team is connected by radios during events. Raney said they are the eyes and ears of the church. The team spreads out in areas like the parking lot and the doors. Backpacks also aren't allowed in the worship room. "Our main objective is to protect the pastor because 9 times out of 10, he's going to be the target. So, we have things in place, people in place to watch him and to escort him, and stuff like that. So, like I said there's all kinds of things that you can do to make sure you're protecting your flock," said Raney. Raney offers helps to any church looking to start a security team.
If you're part of a church in Bossier Parish that would like to know more about forming a security team, call the sheriff's office at (318) 965-3525.