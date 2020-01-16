SHREVEPORT, La, - A local organization is encouraging military members, local industry leaders, and staff from colleges to work together on issues like national defense. Thursday, the Red River Regional Chapter of the National Defense Industrial Association brought them together.
Retired United States Air Force Brigadier General, Rob Spalding, gave insight into China's influence on 5G. Spalding lived in China, spent more than 26 years working for state and defense departments, served as a senior director for strategy to President Trump, and is currently a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute. That's an organization that studies defense, economics, and more.
People in the crowd asked Spalding questions. Some were concerned over China's advancements in 5G. "The Chinese have jumped out ahead in 5G technology. So, what I'm trying to do is help resurrect our capabilities in 5G, particularly in secure 5G, because as we say in the national security strategy, data, your information is a strategic resource. It's like, oil in the 20th century, and we need to protect it," said Spalding.
The concern here is China could gain too much control over our data in the United States, something Spalding warns we should be concerned about. He also talked about the recently signed trade deal between China and the U.S. It reduces tariffs on Chinese imports, and this week China agreed to buy billions of dollars worth of products from the U.S., especially farmers. Spalding said China is in need of food and incoming U.S. dollars.
The Red River Regional Chapter of the NDIA meets monthly. Anyone can go to the meetings. The next one will be in the third week of February.