SHREVEPORT, La. - If your commute takes you through west Shreveport, you may experience some delays in the coming months. Starting Friday morning, the city is closing the bridge on Valley View Drive due to structural erosion.
The bridge is located a half mile east of Mansfield Road. Crews will spend the next six to twelve months repairing it.
Drivers will have to use a detour on the east side of the bridge, from Valley View Drive to Wyngate Boulevard then to West 70th Street.
In Bossier Parish, Old Plain Dealing Road from Louisiana Highway 160 to Ballard Road is closed Friday and Saturday. This is while Bossier Parish Police Jury contractors cut soil cement and overlay the surface.
Large trucks heading to Sierra Sand on Old Plain Dealing Road are asked to avoid the area that's under construction.