SHREVEPORT, La. - Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened back on Jan. 26 in the 1700 block of Nash Street in Shreveport. Marquez Wilson, 35, is charged with one count of attempted first degree murder.
Police say someone inside a vehicle passing by a home in the 1700 block of Nash Street fired at the victim and the victim’s family members. No one was injured in this incident, however further investigation revealed that the victim, in this case was one of the family members of the Sugar Lane Shooting that happened on Jan. 22, that resulted in a homicide.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units were summoned to the scene. Through their ongoing investigation detectives were able to obtain information that led them to determine that Marquez Wilson (05/06/87) was allegedly responsible for the shooting.
On Tuesday, Wilson was booked in at the Shreveport City Jail.
The investigation into the homicide on Sugar Lane is still open and investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are asking the public for assistance.
If you have information that you believe could be helpful in solving this case, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373.