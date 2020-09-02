SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is dead after he was hit by multiple vehicles while walking along the shoulder of Interstate 49 in Shreveport.
The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday northbound at the 70th Street exit, according to police.
Officers on scene said all those involved in the accident stopped and tired to help.
Officers had to closed part of the interstate due to the accident, but it is back open.
-----
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.