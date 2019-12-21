SHREVEPORT, La. - One man received "serious" burns while escaping a house fire early Saturday morning, according to the Shreveport Fire Department.
EMS Officer Clarence Reese tells KTBS, the fire happened just before 5:30 a.m., on the 3500 block of Colquitt Road.
Reese says smoke was visible when fire crews arrived on scene. The fire was put quickly under control and was extinguished.
The man was the only person inside at the time of the fire and the only person with injuries related to the fire. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
The fire is under investigation.