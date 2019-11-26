SHREVEPORT, La. – According to AAA, more than 55 million travelers are expected to make a trip of 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving. That's the second highest number this century.
AAA expects 49.3 million travelers to hit the road. That’s up 2.8% from last year, and the most since 2005. The manager of a local car shop told KTBS, the most important thing drivers should do is make sure their tire pressure is at a good level. Also, make sure any maintenance issues are checked out before hitting the road. AAA predicts the worst time to drive will be Wednesday afternoon. In metro cities, drivers can expect a trip to take four times longer than normal.
According to AAA, air travel is up 4.6% with 4.45 million Americans expected to fly. A spokesperson for Shreveport Regional Airport said, Tuesday through Monday (December 2nd) about 10,000 passengers will use the airport. The airport has had 45,000 more passengers so far this year compared to the same time last year. "Wednesday will be a very busy day, and then Sunday is actually the busiest day for us here in Shreveport. Many flights on all of the airlines are sold out, and all of the airlines, including Allegiant are at least at an 80-85% load factor. Allegiant is in the mid 90's," said Mark Crawford, the marketing and public relations manager for Shreveport Regional Airport. Crawford does not expect parking issues during the holiday week.
AAA also predicts 1.49 million people will get where they want to go for Thanksgiving by trains, buses, or cruise ships.