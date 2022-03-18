Meteorologist
SHREVEPORT, La. - Nice weather is forecast for this weekend's Crawfest. Starting with this evening, clearing skies and temperatures in the 50s is the outlook.
For the rest of the weekend, expect sunshine and 70s for the highs.
