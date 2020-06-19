SHREVEPORT, La. – The Juneteenth celebration continues Saturday with the gathering of 1,000 Black Sons. It’s not just for Juneteenth, but for Father’s Day too.
Theron Jackson, pastor of Morning Star Baptist Church in Shreveport talked to KTBS 3 about the hope behind the gathering. "This is not so much as an event as a kickoff for a year-long effort doing somethings to invest and reinvest in African American boys," said Jackson.
He says it’s tough for young black men who are often judged by how they look. "So, recognizing that, we wanted to do something to uplift them to support them and I hope to motivate them, and ultimately remind them that there is a generation of people before you who are also behind you."
1,000 Black Sons is hosted by five different organizations, Morning Star Baptist Church of Shreveport, The Social Circle, Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce, The Shreveport Sun, and KOKA.
It's happening Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds.
There will also be free COVID-19 testing at the event.