BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train.
It happened around 11 a.m. Saturday north of Golden Meadows Drive on Barksdale Boulevard.
Bossier City Police say Jeremy Todd Evans,28, of Bossier City, was killed while walking south on the tracks. Police say Evans had his headphones in when he was hit.
A woman who says she is friends with Evans says he was walking to a memorial on the tracks where a friend of his was killed.
Police say Evans was taken to LSU Ochsner Health Hospital where he later died.
All railroad crossings have been reopened.