BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police say impairment is suspected after a fatal accident Sunday night on I-20 east near Airline Drive.
Joshua Broussard, 29, of Shreveport, LA, was driving an early 2000’s model Mazda pick-up truck when he struck a guardrail causing the vehicle to overturn around 5:30 p.m., according to a Bossier City Police Department news release.
Broussard and a passenger were transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. The passenger sustained serious injuries but is in stable condition. Broussard was pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation.