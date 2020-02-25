SHREVEPORT, La - The Port of Caddo-Bossier marked the end of January with a milestone. Port employees offloaded the 100th barge carrying steel coils for Vulcraft-Texas a division of Nucor.
The barges carrying steel coils, began to arrive from Nucor’s Blytheville, Arkansas facility in May 2017. The steel coils are offloaded at the Port of Caddo-Bossier and transferred to trucks that transport them to the company’s Grapeland, Texas plant, which is south of Tyler.
“The relationship between the Port of Caddo-Bossier and Nucor shows we are a viable option for companies that don’t need brick and mortar facilities,” said Executive Port Director Eric England. “Nucor has significantly reduced transportation costs by utilizing barges and storing the coils at the Port, until they are transferred to Grapeland.”
To mark the occasion, a lunch was held at the Regional Commerce Center for Port operators and members of the Nucor team.
The 2,600 acre Port of Caddo-Bossier is located at the head of navigation on the Red River Waterway in Northwest Louisiana. An inland multi-modal transportation and distribution center, The Port works hand in hand with the port system of Louisiana to successfully link customers throughout the Ark-La-Tex region to domestic and international markets via the Mississippi River, the nation's largest river system, and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.