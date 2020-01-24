BOSSIER CITY, La. - Almost a year to the anniversary of Richard Williams' death, his family settled a wrongful death civil suit in Bossier Parish.
On Feb. 10, 2019, Williams was shot and killed after trying to get into another man's house. His family believes he went to the wrong home after a night of drinking. His cousin lived next door to the house where he was shot.
Yulonda Snow, Richard William's mom, filed the lawsuit. Snow accuses Glenn Dehabermann, the neighbor who shot Williams, of wrongful death. Thursday all involved settled.
Snow and the others filed the suit in July alleging Dehabermann was negligent and used excessive force. Snow said Dehabermann didn't call 911 before shooting Williams. She also said he never told Williams he was armed.
The lawsuit claims Williams' three-year-old daughter will suffer his loss, affection, and support because of his death. Dehabermann's attorney, Alexander Mijalis said the shooting was in self-defense and fell under the state's stand your ground law.
Snow sought an unspecified amount of money. But she accepted an offer from Dehabermann and his insurance company. One court document shows Dehabermann and his insurance company offered to pay $100,000 cash to avoid litigation.
A document filed by Snow's attorney shows she found the settlement fair, just, and in the best interest of the child.
Snow told KTBS she was glad to settle, but she wasn't going to stop until she got justice for her son.
However, the Bossier District Attorney Schuyler Marvin ruled the criminal aspect of this case as justified homicide.
"If a person is in their dwelling and another person is trying to attempt to make an unlawful entry into that dwelling and the person using the force reasonably believes that the use of force or violence is necessary to prevent the entry or to compel the intruder to leave he can use deadly force. And, that's pretty much exactly what happened in this case," said Marvin.
KTBS called and emailed Mijalis to find out how Dehabermann felt about the settlement, but have not heard back.