SHREVEPORT, La. - Changes could be coming to leadership positions at government plaza.
Next week, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will ask the City Council to create a chief financial officer position that he wants current chief administrative officer Sherricka Fields Jones to fill. Perkins will then nominate Henry Whitehorn Sr. to replace Jones as the CAO.
City spokesman Ben Riggs said Perkins saw success after the chief technology position was created. The chief technology officer oversees tech issues in all city departments, and the CFO will do so for all finance departments.
Riggs said citizens have had concerns over the way finances are handled. He believes a CFO will help bring any issues to light.
New funding was not required to create the job, and no new departments were created. He said this is just a different model of leadership, Riggs said.
"That model enables that person holding that position to go in and work with each individual department intimately to identify areas where improvements can be realized and to implement best practices and new policies and procedures that just strengthen the city’s finances," said Riggs.
Several council members believe Jones is the right fit for CFO. However, two councilman told KTBS they wish Perkins would have had a national search for the CAO position. They want to know more about Whitehorn's qualifications.
"I just want to make sure that we get somebody in that can be strong and that can manage our city well," said Councilman Grayson Boucher.
Councilman James Flurry said, "I'm sure he has some inkling, but when you get to public works, when you get to sanitation, and when you get to SPAR and all these other things, we wondered exactly what will be his role in the administration."
Councilman Jerry Bowman Jr. sent KTBS this statement: “Sherricka's qualifications and definitely with her documented background. This is the best person at the most opportune time where we need to strengthen out finance department; her experience in municipal government will be key to her success in that role. I'd also like to add that Henry Whitehorn will be what the Perkins administration will need to oversee the department heads especially as it relates to the developing the weaknesses and encouraging the strengths that those department heads may have. He has a valued wealth of knowledge that Shreveport can respect and be assured that he can focus on process breakdowns; along with him NOT being associated with a particular group does NOT want to see what's best for SHREVEPORT. I congratulate them both on the appointments pending confirmation of the council."
Jones’ salary will stay at $139,000. Whitehorn's proposed salary is $160,000. Riggs said Whitehorn opted out of the city's benefits package. That's why there's a $21,000 difference.
Perkins plans to introduce legislation for the CFO position Tuesday.