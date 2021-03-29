SHREVEPORT, La. - Traffic is moving once again along Bert Kouns Industrial Loop near Youree Drive after an early morning crash led to a gas leak in the area. A woman has been arrested in connection with the accident.
Police at the scene told KTBS 3 News an impaired driver hit another vehicle shortly after 4 a.m. at the Whataburger, then left the scene of the accident.
They say as she sped off, she hit the side of the University Plaza Building. That crash took out the gas main at the Plaza.
Ola Ivey, 24, was taken into custody and charged with resisting an officer, hit & run and driving while intoxicated.
No injuries were reported.