SHREVEPORT, La. - Store employees have been planning and overstocking on items to prepare for Black Friday. Barricades are already set up outside of Best Buy off of Youree Drive in Shreveport.
A salesperson told KTBS the store has had sales on items all week leading up to Black Friday. Customers can expect to find deals on several gaming consoles, phones and TVs.
One shopper KTBS spoke to scoped out a few items Wednesday. He has his plans all figured out.
"So we're eating around two so maybe around 5-ish I guess. We're looking for maybe a new TV possibly. We're okay with the TV we have, but it would be cool of course to have a bigger TV, so TV for family," said, Ren Gilyard.
If you still have to buy food, be ready for crowds at grocery stores too. The manager of the Kroger on Youree Drive believes Wednesday might be the busiest day to shop at the store this entire year. If you want to avoid the crowds, order your groceries ahead either online or through the Kroger app.
"You got a four-hour window so, if you do it now, you can pick it up in four hours. Pick up will also be working tomorrow morning. So, you can order something tonight if you need to pick it up in the morning. Right now there is no charge. So if you want to get some things early in the morning, put it online tonight, and then come by and pick it up. We will pick it for you and do all the work," said Robert Pierce, Kroger manager.
Pierce believes the store will be busy until about 10 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.