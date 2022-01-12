SHREVEPORT, La. — The Shreveport arts community mourns a tremendous loss of one of its own. Richard Folmer died on Tuesday at the age of 79.
He was an actor, a director, a teacher and a mentor to many.
Anna Maria Sparke is a close personal friend of the family and thought of Folmer as a second father.
“Richard loved people. And I think that came through in every interaction that you had with him,” she said. “He really made you feel special and heard. And he wanted to know more about you.”
He carried that love of people into his work.
“He was a very talented actor who could communicate great emotion, but at the end of the day, he wanted to help his audience feel better or feel something other than just the everyday life,” Sparke said.
Folmer was a classically trained actor, with bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Syracuse and three and a half years toward a doctorate.
“He then went on to do touring companies out of New York. He did a lot of film work. He did a lot of TV — “Longmire,” “Walker, Texas Ranger,” — lots of things like that,” Sparke said. “I think what he loved here was kind of his dichotomy of being an actor and being a director.”
Sparke said Folmer was a humble man who would probably be surprised by the outpouring of love and admiration from the community.
“I think he was confident in his abilities, but I don't think he knew all the people that he reached and affected that deeply,” she said.
Folmer was preceded in death by his son, Sloan Former, and leaves behind wife, Ginger.
“They were a very great team, because when she needed something he was there, and when he needed something she was there,” said Sparke. “She was his rock through a lot of difficult places, and he was the exact same for her. Throughout the loss of their son Sloan, they grew closer and closer together.”
As a friend and director, he left Sparke with many nuggets of wisdom.
“The best advice he ever gave me was when you're ready to give up, when you think there's no possibility that it’s gonna work, try it one more time,” she said.
Sparke said up to the very last days of his 79 years, Folmer was always in the middle of a project.
“I think he would want all of us to continue with those next projects. Don't let adversity stop or slow us down. Always have those dreams and continue to move forward towards it,” she said.
As for how he would want to be remembered -- “A loving husband an amazing actor, a fine, fine director and a friend. I think that's what he would want most of all.”