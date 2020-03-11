SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreveport City Council members approved the creation of a new chief financial officer position and the appointment of the nominee at Tuesday's meeting.
First, council members voted 5-2 to approve the creation of the CFO position. Councilmen Grayson Boucher and John Nickelson voted against it.
Then, council members voted 6-1 to appoint current Chief Administrative Officer Sherricka Fields Jones to be the new CFO. Councilman Grayson Boucher was the lone no vote.
In two weeks, the City Council will vote to approve or deny Mayor Adrian Perkins’ nominee for CAO, Henry Whitehorn Sr. Two weeks ago the council voted 3-3 on Whitehorn’s appointment, which meant the motion failed. So Perkins resubmitted Whitehorn for consideration, but the matter has to wait two weeks prior to consideration.