SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport City Council postponed a resolution regarding annexation applications at their Tuesday meeting. Councilwoman LeVette Fuller originally proposed the resolution. It would have sent a recommendation to the MPC to stop taking annexation applications for a year. However, Fuller asked her colleagues to postpone it. She wants to give citizens more time to understand the issue. Plus, Councilman Grayson Boucher questioned the wording in the resolution.
Councilmembers also had several questions about fairness for all festivals. Shreveport Parks And Recreation Director, Shelly Ragle, explained the city wants all events to be treated equally. So, they will be charged the same. Ragle said, event services went from 33 employees to 18, and only 15 positions are currently filled. Ragle said resources aren't what they used to be. "I know that we have had you know, not only festivals, parades, events who have come to us and said somebody gets something and we've said to them this is the year that we're going to try to level the playing field," said Ragle.
Seven contracts are up for renewal this includes events like the Red River Revel, Crawfest, and Mudbug Madness. This Friday, Ragle will meet with members of the Red River Revel. They'll talk about the rental price for Festival Plaza, and when it could be implemented.