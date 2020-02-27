SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreveport City Council members are considering an ordinance that would revise an existing one to hold utility companies accountable for the work they do. If passed, the ordinance would be changed to focus on construction, excavations, and bores in the city public right of way. That is sidewalks, streets, and bridges.
Councilwoman LeVette Fuller said this would help implement a process to track that type of work. The city would be able to grant or deny permits for utility work on rights of way. Utility companies would have to pay permit fees and additional inspection costs.
Councilwoman Fuller understands the need for something like this. "I want to be able to put constituents at ease about what's going on and how long it's going to take to get things taken care of. The other side of it is the private utilities are going to pass that cost onto the consumer then the consumer ends up taking on the brunt of whatever we are creating," said Fuller. Fuller said she doesn't want to put a burden on customers.
Michael Corbin with SWEPCO said the city can't treat every utility company the same. Each has different agreements with the city. SWEPCO pays a franchise fee that allows them to do work in a right of way when they need to. SWEPCO paid over $12 million last year. "One of our concerns is if we have to apply for additional permits, pay for inspections, those costs are going to be passed right back to our rate payers and not just in Shreveport, but in our whole Louisiana service district," said Corbin.
Corbin said the costs of operations are calculated into rates. Corbin isn’t opposed to talking to city engineers when they are doing work in rights of way. He wants to keep talking to city leaders about this before council members make a decision in about two weeks.
Members of SWEPCO and other utility companies will meet tomorrow morning with city engineers and Councilwoman Fuller.