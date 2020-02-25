SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreveport City Council members voted to withdraw a resolution that could impact annexation applications. If approved, the resolution would have sent a request to the Metropolitan Planning Commission to stop taking annexation applications for a year.
This excluded areas fully surrounded by city limits or surrounded by three sides, areas that wouldn’t increase the overall geographic boundary of the city, additions to existing subdivisions, and any written request for annexation with water and sewer service outside the city. This issue is expected to come back up again.
Council members also approved new contracts for seven event organizers. Some events put on by the organizations are the Red River Revel, Crawfest, and Mudbug Madness. These agreements lay out equal fees for items like supplies, set up and facility rentals.