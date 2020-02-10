SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Parks And Recreation is asking council members to approve changes to the amount of money they charge event organizers. SPAR Director, Shelly Ragle said, seven contracts are up for renewal. Those include the Red River Revel, Mudbug Madness, and Crawfest.
The Revel has been held in Shreveport for more than 40 years. Festival organizers also run Cork. Plus, the Revel gets help with Brew from Mudbug Madness. Ragle said, together the Revel, Cork, and half of Brew currently get $231,000 in support from the city. However, the Revel organizers could be asked to start paying rent to use Festival Plaza. Ragle said, details of the Revel's rental fee could be decided soon there's a meeting with organizers of the Revel set for Friday.
Mayor Adrian Perkins addressed the issue at Monday’s council meeting. “These agreements are consistent with the new policy that everybody is going to be treated equally, and that we aren't going to give certain organizations benefits that other ones don't," said Mayor Perkins.
Councilman Grayson Boucher agreed with Perkins.
"I think that's a good idea. I think that if you have somebody that's wanting to come in and bring economic development to Shreveport, bring in an event that will make the quality of life in Shreveport better than I believe it all need to be all on equal ground," said Boucher.
A spokesperson for the Revel declined to comment about the potential changes.
The city also made changes to Mardi Gras parades this year. Times and routes were adjusted. Perkins said this is another way the city is working to make all events equal. Ragle said all these changes help make good use of the city’s resources and personnel.