SHREVEPORT, La. – City leaders believe Shreveport will still see a $25 million shortfall even after Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards extended the stay at home order.
Shreveport’s Chief Financial Officer Sherika Fields Jones said departments are looking at ways to cut costs. Councilman John Nickelson asked if if that includes the possibility of furloughing some city employees.
It's been discussed, Jones said, but a decision hasn't been made.
Chief Administrative Officer Henry Whitehorn Sr. added, "Before we can implement a furlough, we have to have a policy in place to outline how that furlough will be administered, and we are working right now with legal and some outside council to put that policy in place. It may be ready by the end of the week, but until then, we can only anticipate what we're going to do on a furlough."
Whitehorn also said administrative leave for city employees ends Thursday. Starting Friday, employees will have to take paid time off to continue getting paid while not doing work.
City leaders also got an update on the consent decree sewer improvement project.