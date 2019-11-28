SHREVEPORT, La. - Local organizations and volunteers came together Thursday to make sure people in need didn't go hungry. The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission gave out 1,300 meals. One thousand meals were boxed up and brought to people's homes. The plates were stuffed with turkey, sweet potatoes, bread, and more.
One man told KTBS he's thankful for the warm meal. "I've been on the street before. I mean so, I know what it is to be hungry, and it just lets me know, you know how people really care for you. You know, until I came here, I didn't realize that," said Eules Moore.
The Salvation Army Shreveport-Bossier also gave out meals. Their goal was to feed 1,200 to 1,500 people.