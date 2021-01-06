SHREVEPORT, La. -- First responders have paused their investigation of a possible drowning.
The incident is said to be at the old bayou on Galloway Boulevard.
Shreveport firefighters and police responded to the call a little after noon on Wednesday.
They were looking for an unidentified man said to have been missing since Tuesday, according to police. He was last known to be going fishing in the area. First responders found an overturned canoe and confirmed to have found belongings on scene of the missing person. Foul play is not suspected.
Police started their search with a cadaver dog to sniff out the parameters of the water to best locate a body. They have not found one as of yet.
They paused their search Wednesday night, and intend to resume in the coming days, pending the weather conditions.