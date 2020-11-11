SHREVEPORT, La. - Financial opportunity is cleared to land in the ArkLaTex after Shreveport Regional Airport expanded one of its runways.
The airport expanded runway 6/24 an additional 800 feet from 6,202 feet to 7,002 feet. According to the Shreveport Airport Authority, the runway expansion will allow the airport to accommodate larger planes used by its cargo carriers.
The total cost of the project cost $11 million.
“The $11 million expansion of Shreveport Regional Airport’s Runway 6 greatly expands the capability and economic development potential to benefit the ArkLaTex air traveler,” said Wade A. Davis, Director of Airports, “Thank you to all the Federal, State and Local officials for their tireless efforts; specifically, U.S. Senators Cassidy and Kennedy, Rep. Johnson, Gov. Edwards, Mayor Perkins, the SAA Board of Directors, the FAA and LADOTD without whose efforts and support this vital runway expansion project would not have been possible.”