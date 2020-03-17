BOSSIER CITY, La. - For people who are working from home because of the threat of the coronavirus, now is a good time to complete a civic duty since 2020 census forms have been mailed out, said Bossier City Chief Administrative Officer Pam Glorioso.
There are at least two forms people are getting in the area. One is a paper that provides a code to do an online survey.
The other is a paper questionnaire that can be filled out. That form also comes with an online code.
Glorioso said it took about a minute or two for her to do the online survey.
"This is an opportunity that people may be home with their children, or from their job, to sit down and answer the questions on the census. And, now more than ever it's important that we receive the correct funding. So, getting our people counted is more key than ever," said Glorioso.