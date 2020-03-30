SHREVEPORT, La. - One local healthcare system is doing what it can to increase bed capacity for COVID-19 patients.
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport's St. Mary Medical Center, commonly called the old Christus Schumpert hospital, will be used to treat more patients.
Starting this week, construction crews will work on getting the hospital ready to accommodate two different wards that are currently located at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport off Kings Highway. Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport CEO Chuck Daigle said this is being done based on guidance from the state and public officials.
Both women’s and children’s services will be moved to the St. Mary Medical Center. This transition could take two months or less to get up and running.
"Our plan is to move the fourth and fifth floors to the St. Mary campus those areas include labor and delivery, antepartum, postpartum, pediatric intensive care unit, our neo-natal intensive care unit, and out general pediatric-unit," said Daigle.
Daigle said most facilities at St. Mary’s are in great shape and are pretty much ready to go they just need minor work done. This move will add 77 ICU beds to the Kings Highway location.
When the renovations are done, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport’s Kings Highway campus ICU bed capacity will be more than 150 adult beds.