SHREVEPORT, La. – A Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory has been issued by Louisiana State Police in the disappearance of Shamia Little.
She was reported missing to Shreveport police Wednesday morning. Little was last seen around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Jacob Street and Kennedy Avenue near Douglas William's Park.
Little has black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a blue soccer style athletic shirt and black Nike soccer style shorts with a white horizontal stripe.
Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Little should immediately contact the Shreveport police at 318-716-8761.