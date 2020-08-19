Bossier City, La--STRIKEWERX wrapped up its second day of the virtual challenge definition workshop Wednesday.
STRIKEWERX is the innovation hub for air force global strike command and the air force program office.
The hub brings partners together to brainstorm solutions for military concerns. Wednesday’s meeting focused on improving communication methods for the aircrew alerting system.
After the brainstorming strategies are done, STRIKEWERX says a problem statement is issued to thousands of companies nationwide.
Organizations with the best solutions face off in November for a chance at their prototype being created as the proposed solution to the current Air Force concern.
