SHREVEPORT, La. - People from eight states including Louisiana will come together in Shreveport to tackle transit issues. Next week, the South West Transit Association 2020 Freedom Through Transit Annual Conference & EXPO is taking place at the Shreveport Convention Center. More than 350 people will take part in the conference. It starts Sunday and ends Wednesday.
Dinero Washington, the CEO of SporTran said the event will bring attention to Shreveport's transit system. Plus, sessions will focus on topics like transit's role in social responsibility, human trafficking, and the opioid crisis. People will share innovations, learn from national experts, and network. During the convention, people will tour SporTran's transfer facility and the administrations & maintenance center.
Washington said thousands of Shreveporters rely on SporTran every day.
"We have over 8-10,000 riders, rides every day on public transit," Washington said. " A lot of times we focus just on the need of our fixed route service, we don't really get into our para-transit service and that take a lot of people with disabilities and elderly people that commute from door to door each day. You know, we do 300-400 trips on that service every day."
Washington added people who can make an impact on SporTran and the funding the transit system receives will be at the convention. He hopes they will see SporTran's needs and help address them. The Federal Transit Administration Acting Administrator is expected to attend the event.