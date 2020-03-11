BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Blake at Bossier City, a senior living center, is restricting visitors.
Glenn Barclay, The Blake CEO, said visits are being limited based on the health and safety of the residents. This comes after a recommendation from the Louisiana Nursing Home Association.
The organization released a statement Wednesday that asked people to stop visiting nursing homes to avoid spreading illnesses. Barclay believes that recommendation from the LNHA is a good one.
He said visitors are being asked certain questions when they walk into the building. They are: Have you traveled internationally within the last 14 days? Have you come in contact with someone that's traveled internationally within the last 14 days? Are you experiencing any signs and symptoms of the cold or the flu? If a visitor answers yes to any of those questions they are turned away.
Information about what's going on at The Blake is being shared on their Facebook page. That is one way they are keeping in touch with residents' families. They are also sending out emails, Barclay said.
There are some exceptions for visitors at The Blake.
"If the resident needs a visit for a medical evaluation, or to continue therapy, or the resident may be in a crisis type of situation, or a time sensitive situation, such as hospice, we are allowing those visits as long as the guests doesn't exhibit any signs or symptoms, and can answer no to those questions," said Barclay.
Barclay said these changes won't be permanent, but it's the safest thing for residents currently.