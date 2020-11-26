SHREVEPORT, La—The people of Shreveport were thankful on Thanksgiving as The Salvation Army provided over one thousand meals to the community.
In an effort of “Doing the Most Good” as their slogan entails, they have been planning their Thanksgiving event for the past three weeks.
Operations were different from previous years due to the pandemic. The Salvation Army delivered meals, and provided drive-thru and pick-up options.
With the help of over 25 volunteers, the annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway was a success.