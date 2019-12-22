Shreveport, La. - Shreveport-Bossier is hoping for a big economic win from one of the oldest college football bowl games in the nation.
A big bowl game like the Rose Bowl, can mean a half-billion dollars in revenue for a host city.
While Walk On's Independence Bowl doesn't have as big of a financial punch, KTBS 3's Brenda Teele shows us, it's still a big win for the city.
An estimated 28,000 fans last year cheered on the Duke Blue Devils and the Temple Owls.
But, seeing this makes local businesses happy says Walk-On's Independence Bowl Chairman Art Carmody, "Direct and indirect spending in Shreveport Bossier was 7-million dollars".
That's not the only benefit Carmody adds, "With the television exposure that a 17-million dollar figure for Shreveport Bossier".
Talk about a win! "It's a 3 hour commercial for Shreveport-Bossier and other companies featured," explains Carmody.
Businesses like Bayou Ax Throwing Company in Bossier.
Both teams stopped in this evening and it's likely to get AN ESPN's national broadcast.
Red River Brewery in Shreveport hosted tonight's welcome event, all leading to the big tailgate party and game at Independence Stadium on Thursday.
The tailgate starts at 10 a.m. in the silver lot outside the north end zone at Independence Stadium.
Kick-off between the University of Miami Hurricanes and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs is at 3:00 p.m.