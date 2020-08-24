SHREVEPORT, La. - Three people are recovering Monday after a house fire in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.
The fire started around 1:15 Monday morning in the 400 block of E. 69th Street.
An elderly couple and their son were inside at the time of the fire. The son and his mother were able to escape, according to Shreveport Fire Department Spokesperson Clarence Reese. A Shreveport police officer attempted to rescue the male, but was unsuccessful.
Fire crews were able to rescue the man. He was taken to the hospital with "injuries consistent with being in a house fire", according to Reese.
The officer and a neighbor was also taken to a hospital. No word on why the neighbor was taken to the hospital. Reese says she was not in the home when it caught fire.
In a press release, Reese says the home is "uninhabitable" and a chaplain was on scene to assist the family.
Fire investigators are working to find the cause of the fire.
ON YOUR SIDE
American Red Cross disaster responders are often the first ones on the scene of a fire to provide care, compassion and a helping hand. That individual assistance is vital to families as they struggle to get on the path to recovery.
Individuals or businesses can donate directly on the American Red Cross website or by visiting your local chapter website. Partner agencies accept donations as well.
American Red Cross Partners:
Volunteering is also a great way to give back to our community and helps out tremendously. Contact the American Red Cross if you can help. In Shreveport they are located at 805 Brook Hollow Dr. and the phone number is (318) 865-9545.
