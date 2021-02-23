SHREVEPORT, La -- Shreveport water issues at local hospitals are slowly getting better.
Water pressure has improved for Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport hospitals, but water deliveries are still required to maintain operations. Patients are able to use toilets and wash hands normally.
For Willis-Knighton, improvements in water pressure have allowed full operations to resume at its Pierremont and South locations. Willis-Knighton North on Greenwood Road is still without necessary water pressure.
Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health is in a different situation entirely. Because Christus has a lot of experience with natural disasters, specifically hurricanes in its south Louisiana and south Texas locations, the health system has implemented water farms.
Christus Shreveport-Bossier CEO Dr. Steen Trawick, said this allows the hospital to run its water independently of the city.
“It's a self sufficient system of a 20,000 gallon tanker, where you have two smaller trucks that continuously run, fill up, and then fill your 20,000 gallon tanker, which then allows us to pump water from the tanker into our hospital to run all of our services,” he said. “So, we essentially disconnect from the city because we did not have the pressure. And also, we're under the boil advisory, we had to take matters into our own hands to make sure that our hospital was able to be up and running.”
The water farm system is also not time sensitive. It can run indefinitely.
“That's exactly why we chose to do the water farm is because it is self sustainable. We are not dependent on the city,” explained Trawick. “Because as you know, once the pressure gets up, we still have to be clear from the boil advisory before we can do the things we need to do in the hospital. This water farm allows us to actually continue indefinitely until we are given the all clear from the city and we’re able to go back on the city water supply.”
Christus only had to use the water farm in Shreveport. The hospital is running normally, including a full surgery and dialysis schedule. The farmed water is potable, meaning it is suitable for drinking and does not need to be boiled.