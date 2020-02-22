SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman killed in a three-vehicle collision during a police chase early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Brittney Foster, 23, of Willow Lane, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital after a midnight collision at the intersection of Crockett and Spring streets in downtown Shreveport.
Police say she was in the car driven by Robert Traylor,32. Police say Traylor was leading Bossier City police on a chase after he refused to stop during a traffic stop. Police chased him across the Red River, through Shreveport's Highland neighborhood where it ended in Downtown Shreveport when he crashed into two other vehicles.
Traylor is in the hospital for injuries sustained during the crash. He will be arrested once released from the hospital.
An autopsy has been ordered at Ochsner.
The collision remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.