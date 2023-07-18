Power Outages

SHREVEPORT, La. - The lights are back on for tens of thousands of SWEPCO customers who were plunged into darkness during Sunday's storms.

As of 4 a.m. Tuesday, SWEPCO reported 3,847 customers without power. At one point, more than 40,000 were without service.

  • Bossier Parish 2,367
  • Caddo Parish  1,388

Estimated Times for Restoration for 95% of customers are as follows:

By 10 p.m. Monday, Plain Dealing and Vivian.

By 10 p.m. Tuesday, Shreveport, Bossier City and Haughton.

