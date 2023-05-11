SHREVEPORT, La. -- Last month, David's Bridal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company said it’s because of changing tastes, with brides leaning more towards less expensive ceremonies and casual weddings.
Shreveport wedding planners said they haven’t had the same experience.
They are still noticing larger weddings being the majority, especially after COVID-19.
Also, many brides want the personalized experience of shopping for that perfect gown.
“Brides are looking to have more choices with regards to designers sometimes brands are important to a bride” said Donna Brian, MWP and owner of Love and Bloom L.L.C, “Brides are looking to have that one-on-one experience, they do get at several of the local boutiques.”
Designer brands, customization, and latest styles are all things that are taking priority to Shreveport brides.