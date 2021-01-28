SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police are still on the hunt for one of two men connected to an early-morning burglary attempt.
It happened around midnight in the 900 block of Dudley Drive. The homeowner heard glass break and went to investigate when he saw two men standing inside the home.
The homeowner pulled a gun and started shooting. One of the men was reportedly grazed and treated on scene before being taken into custody.
The second suspect took off. If you have any information please call Caddo Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373.