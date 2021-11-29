SHREVEPORT, La. - The Greater Shreveport Chamber and the Committee of 100 announced Monday it would only support one of the five proposed bond issues on the Dec. 11 ballot.
In a news release the groups said "we support the passage of public safety proposal #1 with the caveats that those funds be utilized only for the construction of the new police and fire stations, and that the city commit to limiting its bond issuance amount to those funds currently available in the debt service fund."
"By issuing bonds equal to the available surplus funds, the city can fund these buildings without raising taxes."
The news release went on to say "we recognize that the city has deferred maintenance and infrastructure needs that we, as citizens, have an obligation to address. However, we believe that given the current fiscal picture, the citizens of Shreveport would be best served in the short term by a limited and focused set of bond projects and in the long term by the development of a strategic approach to identifying and funding these infrastructure needs. We stand ready to work with the city to provide our input to and our vocal support for such a strategic approach."
Mayor Adrian Perkins and his administration has asked voters twice to support bond proposals to upgrade roads, underground pipes, public safety and more. Both failed.
The five propositions on the December ballot total $237 million.