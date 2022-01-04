SHREVEPORT, La. – For the first time in the eight years since local victims were defrauded in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme, the man behind the plan said, “I am truly sorry.”
But that did little to comfort those victims, many of whom filled the federal courthouse Tuesday morning to see David deBerardinis, 60, of Shreveport, sentenced to prison for his crime. Six of his victims gave impact statements, explaining to the court how deBerardinis’ scheme has affected their lives. Two even turned to directly face DeBerardinis. He made eye contact with them but showed no response to their comments.
“You took our dreams away,” said Leah Muslow as she cried with her husband, Todd Muslow, at her side.
The one request of many of the victims was for U.S. Judge Maurice Hicks Jr. to immediately remand deBerardinis into custody, saying he had been free long enough. Hicks, however, while recognizing deBerardinis’ “extremely sophisticated" scheme, told deBerardinis to report to the Bureau of Prisons on Feb. 16 and called it a “gift of time.”
Hicks sentenced deBerardinis’ to 15 years. The sentence was no secret, having been decided in August in a plea agreement with the government.
Restitution to deBerardinis’ victims is mandated. But exactly how much that will be is still being determined.
The loss calculation range included in the pre-sentence report puts it at from no less than $25 million to no more than $65 million. deBerardinis’ attorney argues the figure is about $40 million.
Final restitution will be decided in a hearing set for 9 a.m. March 28.
deBerardinis has already forfeited some of his assets, including vehicles, an airplane, a yacht and sailboat.
deBerardinis was initially charged with 13 counts but pleaded to a single count of wire fraud connected to a $29 million bank loan guaranteed by four investors.
deBerardinis carried out his scheme by representing himself and his businesses to be part of the petroleum industry involved in a complex fuel trading business. He solicited investors and promised big returns.
deBerardinis forged documents and impersonated people to carry out his fraud. At the heart of the government’s case was deBerardinis’ claim to investors and financial institutions that he had a preferential trading arrangement with Alon USA Energy, Inc. But no agreement existed.
Still, deBerardinis used that to get a $29 million loan from a Dallas bank to expand his alleged business. All the while he was diverting the money to himself.
In addition to telling the court he was sorry, deBerardinis also said he was “remorseful” for his “unforgivable actions.”
“I know what I did was wrong,” deBerardinis said in his brief comments.
Jim Boren, one of his attorneys, asked Hicks to recommend deBerardinis' incarceration at a federal prison where he could be treated for cognitive disorders and memory impairment. Hicks said the prison system rarely considers judges’ recommendations, but he did order a full mental evaluation of deBerardinis upon intake. He also said he would ask that deBerardinis be placed at a federal prison as close to Shreveport as possible.
Among the victims giving impact statements was Kit Gamble. He and his brothers owned a nursing home business for decades. When they sold it, about one-third of proceeds was invested with deBerardinis at the recommendation of longtime friend Todd Muslow.
Gamble said the families lost millions of dollars “due to this criminal enterprise.” He explained the emotional toll and continued financial hit while deBerardinis used the invested funds to fly around in jets and “live the high life.”
“Justice demands these people pay for their crimes,” Gamble said.
Todd Muslow said the past five years have been the worst of his life. He described deBerardinis as someone he trusted for years. But through lies and deceit “you gaslighted us.”
“I home you understand the emptiness you have caused,” Todd Muslow said.
His wife, Leah, then joined him at his side and she broke down in tears while reading from a prepared statement. She said she felt like their family had no future. She told of the “trauma” and “fear” that resulted from deBerardinis’ scheme and having to live a life where she was scared some would come after them.
Gray Teekell said not only has his family lost money with the investment and five years of attorneys’ fees, but his brother and mother also died during that time. His father’s health is also now in decline.
And during all of that, deBerardinis never showed any remorse – until today in the courtroom.
Teekell wished for a longer sentence, but asked the judge to send deBerardinis immediately to prison, saying, “He does not deserve one more day out of prison.”
“Place this criminal behind bars,” said Jerry Webb.
His brother, Craig Webb, said not only did deBerardinis steal from their family but he stole what can’t be replaced – time. That time has been spent the past five years having to deal with this case.
But most hurtful of all, said Craig Webb as he turned to face deBerardinis, was having to explain deBerardinis’ crime to a 12-year-old boy, “who thought the world of you. … It crushed him.”
Craig Webb finished by saying it was time to “wash this stain off the community.”
“As was evident in today’s sentencing hearing, this defendant spent many years conning not only business associates, but also friends who trusted him, out of millions of dollars and destroying many of their lives while doing so,” said U.S. Brandon B. Brown in a statement released following deBerardinis’ sentencing. “His cavalier attitude about the deception he used and the destruction that he caused is appalling. Seeking justice for victims such as these in this case is what continues to drive us to work harder to weed out those who deploy such unconscionable acts.”
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica D. Cassidy and Cadesby B. Cooper prosecuted the case.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Secret Service and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.