CAMPTI, La. - A Shreveport business owner was killed in a home invasion near Campti Tuesday night, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright said Wednesday night in a news release.
The victim, Mark L. Hailey, 71, of Campti, was found unresponsive in his home on Jim Bell Road just after 11 p.m. He suffered blunt and sharp force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hailey owned Fat Daddy's Crawfish in Shreveport and at one time owned Fat Daddy's Crawfish on Texas Street in Natchitoches.
Natchitoches sheriff's deputies said Hailey's nephew found the front door of his uncle's home breached. Hailey’s 2015 Ford F-350 pickup truck was missing from the home.
Wednesday morning, Hailey's truck was found abandoned on Tauzin Island Road in the Grand Ecore area near Natchitoches. NPSO detectives along with three Red River Sheriff’s Office crime scene technicians processed the vehicle for evidence.
A team of detectives worked throughout the day interviewing family and friends of Hailey to get additional information to assist in the investigation.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
“Our detectives in conjunction with assistance from the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office and Northwest Louisiana Crime Lab are working tirelessly in an effort to identify the person or persons responsible for this senseless crime of violence," Wright said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-357-7830 or call Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,500 for the arrest of an offender.